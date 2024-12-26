Angel Reese dances naughty in tiny ‘Big Mama’ shorts pajamas fit on Christmas
Angel Reese has slayed fits all year long and Christmas was no different except she threw in a naughty little dance.
The Chicago Sky All-Star has had quite the 2024 with her Wild ‘n Out bootylicious look, to her Baltimore Barbie icy gameday look, to her next-level matching fit to her private plane, to riding a camel in Dubai while hilariously wearing a luxury fit.
Reese, 22, who recently was seen courtside at an Orlando Magic game in a fantastic furry fit while sitting with a “hot mom” WAG, was home with her dog Tiago in some Christmas green tiny shorts pajamas dancing with the words “Big Mama” on the back.
RELATED: Angel Reese slays tiny crop top, sweatpants with full glam look
”Big Mama” certainly brought it. Here’s Reese slaying the full dance:
RELATED: Angel Reese drops bestie throwbacks for 'Big Mama' Latto's birthday
That will already get her on Santa’s naughty list in 2025.
Reese, who averaged a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in her WNBA rookie season is preparing for the innagural season of the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled that tips off in Miami on January 17. Reese will play on the Rose Basketball Club.
Can Reese top 2024’s fit game like her Christmas Day look in 2025? We shall certainly see.
