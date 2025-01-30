Angel Reese poses atop golden arches in historic McDonald's deal
Angel Reese is in her bag — her brown paper bag, that is. And she’s making history in the process.
Today, fast food giant McDonald’s announced a partnership with the Chicago Sky forward in the form of a new meal. With the Angel Reese special, McDonald’s customers get a BBQ Bacon quarter pounder with cheese and a new bold barbecue sauce. The Angel Reese special also comes with fries and the customer’s choice of drink, though her go-to is the Hi-C Lavaburst.
“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020,” said Reese in a statement. “It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams.”
The Angel Reese special will be available at McDonald’s locations beginning Monday, Feb. 10. This new meal marks McDonald’s first national collaboration with a female athlete.
“There’s a real connection between McDonald’s and basketball fans,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, Vice President of Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture at McDonald's in a statement. “We want to continue to fuel their love for the game and support athletes on and off the court. We’re excited to bring our legacy with basketball culture to a new generation, and partnering with Angel is only the beginning.”
Fans can look forward to seeing Reese tear up the court this Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:15 p.m., as the Rose BC faces the Phantom BC in the next Unrivaled game.
