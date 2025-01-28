The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Angel Reese goes full preppy with Chanel pearl necklace, glasses

The Chicago Sky superstar is slaying in her Unrivaled era with high fashion and new looks.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Unrivaled season is heating up, and Angel Reese isn’t missing a moment of slayage.

RELATED: Angel Reese reveals sneaky Easter egg about her Vogue shoot

Today, the Roses BC player and Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to share a new look. In a grid of selfies, Reese is seen in a blue and white striped shirt. She makes a few faces into the camera, showing off her glossed lips, as well as some poses with and without glasses.

On her neck is a stylish pearl chain with a Chanel charm, because of course, even with the simplest looks, Reese is going to remind you of her affinity for luxury. 

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese shows off new selfies in Chanel pearl necklace on Jan. 27, 2025. / Angel Reese / Instagram

Reese has been incorporating luxury and self-care into her everyday life since beginning the Unrivaled season, as evidenced by a recent social media post of hers.

"We get to workout, use the weight room, create new bonds/friendships, get treatment, get massages, use the sauna, getting 2 meals a day, and then a facial before I leave for the day??? yea i love it here,” Reese wrote.


RELATED: Angel Reese's black bra upstaged by Louis V purse for toy dog, Birkin bag

Fans can look forward to seeing Reese on the court this Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:15 p.m., when the Rose BC faces the Phantom BC. Unrivaled games will stream live on Max.

Angel Reese 2024
Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends a NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ

Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress

Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game

Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye

Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion