WNBA star Angel Reese goes full preppy with Chanel pearl necklace, glasses
Unrivaled season is heating up, and Angel Reese isn’t missing a moment of slayage.
Today, the Roses BC player and Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to share a new look. In a grid of selfies, Reese is seen in a blue and white striped shirt. She makes a few faces into the camera, showing off her glossed lips, as well as some poses with and without glasses.
On her neck is a stylish pearl chain with a Chanel charm, because of course, even with the simplest looks, Reese is going to remind you of her affinity for luxury.
Reese has been incorporating luxury and self-care into her everyday life since beginning the Unrivaled season, as evidenced by a recent social media post of hers.
"We get to workout, use the weight room, create new bonds/friendships, get treatment, get massages, use the sauna, getting 2 meals a day, and then a facial before I leave for the day??? yea i love it here,” Reese wrote.
Fans can look forward to seeing Reese on the court this Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:15 p.m., when the Rose BC faces the Phantom BC. Unrivaled games will stream live on Max.
