6-foot-3 WNBA star Angel Reese epically towers over regular people at Super Bowl 2025
Angel Reese is the double-double queen in the WNBA. She’s as good as they come on the glass.
The Chicago Sky All-Star forward stands at 6-foot-3 and is fierce. This month, she’s taken her talents to Miami and the new 3x3 Unrivaled league for Rose Basketball Club.
Reese also remains a fit queen. She just slayed a sassy schoolgirl outfit, went full preppy in glasses and Chanel, and dropped some insane costume kicks.
Reese, who went to school at LSU in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, where she was a national champion in 2023, headed to New Orleans on Saturday for Super Bowl LIX weekend. While there, she not only wore another stunning fit, but showed just how much she towered over normal people. It’s pretty shocking to actually see.
That video is unreal. And here’s another of Reese at a celebrity flag football game that shows just how tall she looks.
The 22-year-old had quite the rookie season with the Sky with 13.6 points per game and 13.1 rebounds.
Reese also just dropped a historic deal with McDonald’s and has her own meal named after her.
Reese is winning at life these days, and her Super Bowl appearance showed just how extraordinary she is compared to the average person just based on height and size alone.
