WNBA star Nika Muhl goes Catwoman in all-black shiny crop top, pants
Things are going to look totally different for Nika Muhl and the Seattle Storm next season. What won’t change is her fit game being at an All-Star level.
The 23-year-old is coming off a significant knee injury she hurt overseas when she tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus at the beginning of October. The injury occurred during her first game for the Turkish basketball club Besiktas.
The Storm just traded their biggest star Jewell Lloyd in a three-team deal with the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks. The Storm got the WNBA’s No. 2 pick and Li .
Muhl, who is a fan favorite despite not playing a whole lot in her rookie season, will be around slaying her looks like her recent perfect glam pose, and now the perfect Catwoman fit.
She rocked another black leather look as well.
From 2016-2020 Muhl played in her native country of Croatia before heading to the states to suit up for the legendary UConn Huskies program where she became besties with Paige Bueckers. After being selected 14th overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, the Croatian beauty missed the first few games of the WNBA preseason because of visa issues.
Muhl should be ready to go for the start of the WNBA season. Her fit game is never on an offseason.
