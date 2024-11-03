Nika Muhl deflects enormous knee brace with ‘emotional support kitties’ in selfie
Nika Muhl was a fit and selfie queen all season for the Seattle Storm. Nothing has changed now for the injured guard, except for some furry friends.
The 23-year-old Muhl had finished her rookie WNBA season before she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her first overseas game with Turkish club Besiktas.
She’s still posting selfies since the injury, and even starring in a Mazda ad where she shows off a chic crop top and elegant accessories.
RELATED: DiJonai Carrington is PDA with NaLyssa Smith in jaw-dropping fit for reunion
In her latest post, Muhl added some new friends for her selfie. She captioned the adorable post, “featuring Mad Max & G 🦿 lets get it.”
How cute! Of course Muhl had to rock the stylish sunglasses to complete the look.
RELATED: 'Dedicated' Swiftie Caitlin Clark shows off 'Eras Tour' bracelets at 2nd show
Her UConn Huskies bestie Paige Bueckers took notice and commented, “Bed rest could never stop a good photo shoot.”
Muhl has had to overcome hardships before. From 2016-2020 Muhl played in her native country of Croatia before heading to the states to suit up for the legendary Huskies program. After being selected 14th overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, the Croatian beauty missed the first few games of the WNBA preseason because of visa issues.
Muhl is a fan favorite for the Storm despite not playing much. She’ll be even more of one after these posts.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit