WNBA star Satou Sabally slays in 'Unrivaled' ab-revealing crop top with hidden tattoo

The coveted WNBA free agent continues her pregame hot streak for the new 3x3 league in Miami.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Satou Sabally is finding her game in Unrivaled and slaying her fashion for the pregame runway.

The coveted WNBA free agent, who announced she was leaving the Dallas Wings, has been the breakout star for the new 3x3 league both on and off the court.

RELATED: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in 'Unrivaled' miniskirt-crop top combo

Satou Sabally, WNBA, WNBA Fashion, Unrivaled
Satou Sabally / Instagram

While names like the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese grab more headlines, the former No. 2 overall pick and former teammate of Sabrina Ionescu with the Oregon Ducks is the one grabbing the most attention, especially with her fantastic fits.

That trend continued tonight with a stunning look that entailed colorful overalls pulled down off of one shoulder, revealing a white-string crop top that highlighted her toned abs and part of a tattoo on her left hip with her hair let out.

RELATED: Cameron Brink’s perfect reaction to blockbuster Kelsey Plum Sparks trade

Satou Sabally
Unrivaled/Instagram
Satou Sabally
Unrivaled/Instagram

The 24 year old, who plays internationally for Germany (and is also American and Gambian), is thriving in Unrivaled for Phantom Basketball Club, although she does have a bit of advantage with 3x3 experience in Olympic qualifying.

Sabally now seems to be gaining an advantage with her pregame fits.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

