WNBA star Satou Sabally slays in 'Unrivaled' ab-revealing crop top with hidden tattoo
Satou Sabally is finding her game in Unrivaled and slaying her fashion for the pregame runway.
The coveted WNBA free agent, who announced she was leaving the Dallas Wings, has been the breakout star for the new 3x3 league both on and off the court.
While names like the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese grab more headlines, the former No. 2 overall pick and former teammate of Sabrina Ionescu with the Oregon Ducks is the one grabbing the most attention, especially with her fantastic fits.
That trend continued tonight with a stunning look that entailed colorful overalls pulled down off of one shoulder, revealing a white-string crop top that highlighted her toned abs and part of a tattoo on her left hip with her hair let out.
The 24 year old, who plays internationally for Germany (and is also American and Gambian), is thriving in Unrivaled for Phantom Basketball Club, although she does have a bit of advantage with 3x3 experience in Olympic qualifying.
Sabally now seems to be gaining an advantage with her pregame fits.
