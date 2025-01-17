Nika Muhl strikes perfect glam pose in stunning first fit drop of 2025
As Nika Muhl’s offseason recovery continues from a devastating knee injury she suffered in an overseas basketball game, the Seattle Storm fan favorite and WNBA fit All-Star reintroduced herself in 2025 with a stunning new look.
The 23-year-old Muhl had finished her rookie WNBA season before she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her first game with Turkish club Besiktas.
Besides an occasional selfie since the injury and starring in a Mazda ad where she showed off a chic crop top and elegant accessories, and one epic pose with her new cats, Muhl has been super quiet on social media.
RELATED: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
For her first big fit look of the year, Muhl dropped a fire look with the glam and a shoulderless top on selfie. She even flashed the “O-K” to let fans know she’s doing A-okay.
RELATED: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend
She even snuck one in with one with her cat Max.
From 2016-2020 Muhl played in her native country of Croatia before heading to the states to suit up for the legendary UConn Huskies program where she became besties with Paige Bueckers. After being selected 14th overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, the Croatian beauty missed the first few games of the WNBA preseason because of visa issues.
Muhl is a fan favorite for the Storm despite not playing much. No doubt, Storm faithful and Muhl supporters will love her latest selfie fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman