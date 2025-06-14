The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Paige Bueckers arrives to Wings game in eye-catching jean shorts, shirt fit

The Dallas rookie phenom walked the pregame tunnel with a stylish look before taking on the Aces.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers arrived in style in Las Vegas following her career best game of 35 points.

The WNBA No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings is showing she’s worth the hype on and off the court.

Paige Buecker
Bueckers on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Bueckers, the team has struggled mightily and fell again, 88-84, Friday night vs the Las Vegas Aces to drop to a league worst 1-11. Bueckers couldn’t follow up her brilliant performance, going 7-19 from the field for just 16 points, five assists, and two rebounds.

Paige Buecker
Bueckers couldn’t find her shot vs. the Aces. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It’s all good though, once again she had a winning day in the fit department as she usually keeps it casual and fun like her look for her Connecticut homecoming, or her Nike F.R.O.G. track suit. This time it was some eye-catching jean shorts and a stylish KidSuper shirt combo.

It’s blistering hot in Vegas right now like that look.

Bueckers missed four games this season due to a concussion.

The 23-year-old former UConn Huskies star hopes some home cooking next Tuesday vs. the Golden State Valkyries will get the Wings a much-needed W. One thing is for sure: She’ll bring an All-Star fit game with her.

Paige Bueckers
IMAGO / Cover-Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

