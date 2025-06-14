WNBA star Paige Bueckers arrives to Wings game in eye-catching jean shorts, shirt fit
Paige Bueckers arrived in style in Las Vegas following her career best game of 35 points.
The WNBA No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings is showing she’s worth the hype on and off the court.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over Paige Bueckers after Sparks-Wings game
Unfortunately for Bueckers, the team has struggled mightily and fell again, 88-84, Friday night vs the Las Vegas Aces to drop to a league worst 1-11. Bueckers couldn’t follow up her brilliant performance, going 7-19 from the field for just 16 points, five assists, and two rebounds.
It’s all good though, once again she had a winning day in the fit department as she usually keeps it casual and fun like her look for her Connecticut homecoming, or her Nike F.R.O.G. track suit. This time it was some eye-catching jean shorts and a stylish KidSuper shirt combo.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd upstages UConn bestie Paige Bueckers with fans at Wings-Lynx
It’s blistering hot in Vegas right now like that look.
Bueckers missed four games this season due to a concussion.
The 23-year-old former UConn Huskies star hopes some home cooking next Tuesday vs. the Golden State Valkyries will get the Wings a much-needed W. One thing is for sure: She’ll bring an All-Star fit game with her.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities