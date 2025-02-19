WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in artsy dress with iconic sneaker collab
WNBA star Satou Sabally has been one of the highlights of the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league on and off of the court.
Each and every week, Sabally has been bringing stunning looks for the Sephora tunnel walk, and it was no different when wrapping up Week 4 after a brief break for the league's 1v1 tournament.
Sabally pulled up to Tuesday night's game between Phantom BC and Laces BC in an artsy dress, but it was the sneakers that really stole the show.
MORE: WNBA star Satou Sabally flaunts legs in 'Unrivaled' red hot bubble skirt
Matching the stitched design of her dress, Satou rocked the Wales Bonner x adidas Samba Pony ‘Cream White’ sneaker collab.
Wales Bonner is a luxury brand that combines European heritage with an Afro-Atlantic spirit and is known for its boho style and cultural luxury aesthetic. The sneaker features an off-white pony hair upper, burgundy leather accents with intricate stitching, the foldover tongue, and iconic three-stripes.
That look is a hit.
Earlier this month, Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury as part of a four-team trade involving the Dallas Wings, Connecticut Sun, and Indiana Fever.
MORE: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in new Phoenix Mercury glam photos
In her final season with the Wings, Sabally recorded 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists per game.
Sabally, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was part of a loaded Oregon roster before making her impact felt in the W. She was teammates with fellow top-10 picks Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1 overall) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8 overall), becoming the first three first-round picks in Oregon history.
The Big Three were expected to win the national championship before the COVID pandemic prematurely ended the season.
