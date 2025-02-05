WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in new Phoenix Mercury glam photos
WNBA star Satou Sabally is excited to get the next chapter of her professional career underway with the Phoenix Mercury after moving on from the Dallas Wings this offseason.
Sabally joined the Mercury as part of a four-team trade involving the Wings, Connecticut Sun, and Indiana Fever.
This week, Sabally was officially introduced as the newest member of the Mercury and was all smiles during the press conference. "I'm super happy, super humbled, and grateful to be here, to finally be able to be a part of such a legendary organization," Sabally said.
MORE: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in 'Unrivaled' miniskirt-crop top combo
After she was introduced to the media, it was time to glam it up for her official photoshoot to give fans a first look at the 6-foot-4 German forward in her Mercury uniform, and she delivered.
Sabally is currently playing in the upstart Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league with Phantom BC.
MORE: WNBA star Satou Sabally slays in 'Unrivaled' ab-revealing crop top with hidden tattoo
In her final season with the Wings, Sabally recorded 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists per game.
Sabally, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was part of a loaded Oregon roster before making her impact felt in the W. She was teammates with fellow top-10 picks Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1 overall) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8 overall), becoming the first three first-round picks in Oregon history.
The Big Three were expected to win the national championship before the COVID pandemic prematurely ended the season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams