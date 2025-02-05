The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in new Phoenix Mercury glam photos

Satou Sabally is ready for the next chapter of her WNBA career and shined bright in her intro photos rocking her new Phoenix Mercury uni.

Josh Sanchez

Mercury forward Satou Sabally holds her jersey with general manager Nick U’Ren during a news conference.
Mercury forward Satou Sabally holds her jersey with general manager Nick U’Ren during a news conference. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WNBA star Satou Sabally is excited to get the next chapter of her professional career underway with the Phoenix Mercury after moving on from the Dallas Wings this offseason.

Sabally joined the Mercury as part of a four-team trade involving the Wings, Connecticut Sun, and Indiana Fever.

This week, Sabally was officially introduced as the newest member of the Mercury and was all smiles during the press conference. "I'm super happy, super humbled, and grateful to be here, to finally be able to be a part of such a legendary organization," Sabally said.

After she was introduced to the media, it was time to glam it up for her official photoshoot to give fans a first look at the 6-foot-4 German forward in her Mercury uniform, and she delivered.

Sabally is currently playing in the upstart Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league with Phantom BC.

In her final season with the Wings, Sabally recorded 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists per game.

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally
Mercury forward Satou Sabally holds her jersey with head coach Nate Tibbetts at the Phoenix Mercury Practice Facility. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sabally, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was part of a loaded Oregon roster before making her impact felt in the W. She was teammates with fellow top-10 picks Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1 overall) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8 overall), becoming the first three first-round picks in Oregon history.

The Big Three were expected to win the national championship before the COVID pandemic prematurely ended the season.

Josh Sanchez
