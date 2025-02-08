The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Satou Sabally flaunts legs in 'Unrivaled' red hot bubble skirt

WNBA star Satou Sabally continued her fashion hot streak with an 'Unrivaled' bright red bubble skirt for Phantom BC in Week 4.

Josh Sanchez

Mercury forward Satou Sabally holds her jersey during a news conference at the Phoenix Mercury Practice Facility after signing as a free agent.
Mercury forward Satou Sabally holds her jersey during a news conference at the Phoenix Mercury Practice Facility after signing as a free agent. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The revolutionary Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league is wrapping up its first month and WNBA star Satou Sabally has been one of its early standouts.

Not only has Sabally been impressive on the court, she slays the fashion game each and every week.

Ahead of the Phantom BC showdown against the undefeated Lunar Owls, Sabally once again brought a stunning fit in a red hot bubble skity.

Sabally strutted the fashion hit down the Sephora Tunnel.

Satou Sabally, WNBA, Unrivalved, Phantom BC
Unrivaled / Instagram

Satou Sabally doesn't miss.

Earlier this month, Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury as part of a four-team trade involving the Dallas WingsConnecticut Sun, and Indiana Fever.

Satou Sabally, WNBA, Unrivalved, Phantom BC
Unrivaled / Instagram

In her final season with the Wings, Sabally recorded 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists per game.

Sabally, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was part of a loaded Oregon roster before making her impact felt in the W. She was teammates with fellow top-10 picks Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1 overall) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8 overall), becoming the first three first-round picks in Oregon history.

The Big Three were expected to win the national championship before the COVID pandemic prematurely ended the season.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

