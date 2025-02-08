WNBA star Satou Sabally flaunts legs in 'Unrivaled' red hot bubble skirt
The revolutionary Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league is wrapping up its first month and WNBA star Satou Sabally has been one of its early standouts.
Not only has Sabally been impressive on the court, she slays the fashion game each and every week.
Ahead of the Phantom BC showdown against the undefeated Lunar Owls, Sabally once again brought a stunning fit in a red hot bubble skity.
Sabally strutted the fashion hit down the Sephora Tunnel.
Satou Sabally doesn't miss.
Earlier this month, Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury as part of a four-team trade involving the Dallas Wings, Connecticut Sun, and Indiana Fever.
In her final season with the Wings, Sabally recorded 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists per game.
Sabally, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was part of a loaded Oregon roster before making her impact felt in the W. She was teammates with fellow top-10 picks Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1 overall) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8 overall), becoming the first three first-round picks in Oregon history.
The Big Three were expected to win the national championship before the COVID pandemic prematurely ended the season.
