WNBA star turned model Kysre Gondrezick stuns with NBA WAG Jordyn Woods at NYFW

Kysre Gondrezick has found a successful career in modeling and fashion, and recently turned heads with NBA WAG Jordyn Woods at New York Fashion Week.

Josh Sanchez

Kysre Gondrezick attends the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in New York City.
Kysre Gondrezick attends the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in New York City. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When one door closes, another one opens, and former WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick is proving that in a big way.

After getting released by the Chicago Sky early in the 2024 season, Gondrezick focused more time and energy on her other love, fashion and modeling.

Gondrezick has since had a wildly successful career in the modeling world and was recently busy turning heads at New York Fashion Week.

In a recent photodump on Instagram, Gondrezick showed off some of her stunning Fashion Week fits to her more than 609,000 followers. She had several head-turning fits and appearances throughout the week.

Looks were served.

At one of the events, Kysre linked up with NBA WAG Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

NBA WAG Jordyn Woods and former WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick at New York Fashion Week.
NBA WAG Jordyn Woods and former WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick at New York Fashion Week. / Kysre Gondrezick / Instagram

Don't expect her modeling career to slow down any time soon.

While Kysre has found great success with her modeling and in the fashion industry, she hasn't completely given up on her dream of returning to the court. She regularly posts videos on Instagram showing her putting in work in the gym and on the hardwood, so she's just waiting for another call.

