WNBA star turned model Kysre Gondrezick stuns with NBA WAG Jordyn Woods at NYFW
When one door closes, another one opens, and former WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick is proving that in a big way.
After getting released by the Chicago Sky early in the 2024 season, Gondrezick focused more time and energy on her other love, fashion and modeling.
Gondrezick has since had a wildly successful career in the modeling world and was recently busy turning heads at New York Fashion Week.
MORE: Kysre Gondrezick scintillates in plunging bikini top, jeans for luxury car flex
In a recent photodump on Instagram, Gondrezick showed off some of her stunning Fashion Week fits to her more than 609,000 followers. She had several head-turning fits and appearances throughout the week.
Looks were served.
MORE: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods has Statue of Liberty fireworks fit for NBA All-Star Game
At one of the events, Kysre linked up with NBA WAG Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
MORE: NBA star Jaylen Brown, Kysre Gondrezick soak up summer in Dubai
Don't expect her modeling career to slow down any time soon.
While Kysre has found great success with her modeling and in the fashion industry, she hasn't completely given up on her dream of returning to the court. She regularly posts videos on Instagram showing her putting in work in the gym and on the hardwood, so she's just waiting for another call.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock