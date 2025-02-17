The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods has Statue of Liberty fireworks fit for NBA All-Star Game

Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, pulled up to the NBA All-Star Game with a head-turning Big Apple-inspired fit.

Josh Sanchez

Jordyn Woods and Jodie Woods at the Victoria's Secret afterparty at The Crane Club in New York City.
Jordyn Woods and Jodie Woods at the Victoria's Secret afterparty at The Crane Club in New York City. / IMAGO / MediaPunch
The celebrities and NBA WAGs were out for All-Star Weekend, and Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, was among them.

The influencer and socialite has been making waves all season long with her stunning courtside fits, and she once again brought the heat to San Francisco.

Jordyn pulled up to the Chase Center in a Lady Liberty-inspired look that brought the fireworks.

A photo of Woods' gameday look was shared by her friend Joelia on social media.

NBA WAG Jordyn Woods at the NBA All-Star Game
Jordyn Woods / Instagram

Joelia captioned the photo, "My favorite. The Queen of [New York]. You killed it with this outfit!"

Woods reposted the look to her 11.9 million followers. Earlier in the weekend, she showed up to the Hennessey Arena 2x2 Showcase and rubbed shoulders with Grammy-winning R&B singer Victoria Monet, actress Karrueche Tran, and ESPN reporters Malika and Kendra Andrews.

NBA WAG Jordyn Woods with Victoria Money, Karrueche Tran, Malika Andrews, Kendra Andrews
Jordyn Woods / Instagram

Jordyn will now head back to New York to prepare for Towns' return to the court on Thursday, February 20, against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.

Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.

Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

