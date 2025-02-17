Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods has Statue of Liberty fireworks fit for NBA All-Star Game
The celebrities and NBA WAGs were out for All-Star Weekend, and Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, was among them.
The influencer and socialite has been making waves all season long with her stunning courtside fits, and she once again brought the heat to San Francisco.
Jordyn pulled up to the Chase Center in a Lady Liberty-inspired look that brought the fireworks.
MORE: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods flaunts form-fitting leopard stunner minus Karl-Anthony Towns
A photo of Woods' gameday look was shared by her friend Joelia on social media.
Joelia captioned the photo, "My favorite. The Queen of [New York]. You killed it with this outfit!"
MORE: Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods stuns in corset Christmas fit
Woods reposted the look to her 11.9 million followers. Earlier in the weekend, she showed up to the Hennessey Arena 2x2 Showcase and rubbed shoulders with Grammy-winning R&B singer Victoria Monet, actress Karrueche Tran, and ESPN reporters Malika and Kendra Andrews.
Jordyn will now head back to New York to prepare for Towns' return to the court on Thursday, February 20, against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
