WWE Higher-Ups Reportedly Delighted with Two Popular Monday Night Raw Superstars
Following a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE higher-ups are reportedly quite pleased with two top superstars.
This past Monday's episode of the red brand took place inside the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Featured on the show were the likes of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, The Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, and many more.
There were two stars in particular who reportedly gave WWE producers plenty to smile about when the night was over.
CM Punk and Liv Morgan Deliver Performances With Rave Reviews From WWE Officials
A report from WrestleVotes reveals that those behind the scenes at WWE gave a CM Punk promo high marks. Punk was in the ring to set the stage for his Strap Match with Drew McIntyre at the Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE.
The report notes that those in Gorilla Position were happy with how Punk was able to tie his in-ring segment into WWE's presence at Fanatics Fest NYC this past weekend. The company heavily pushed its stars for the festivities and reportedly turned in significant business.
Liv Morgan was also showered with praise for her believability in The Judgment Day's beatdown of the Terror Twins. It was mentioned that Morgan's intensity is what stood out to those in power.
Morgan is scheduled to team with Dominik Mysterio to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin 2024.
