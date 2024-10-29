The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Bryan shows off custom Eagles fan gear amid Chickenfry breakup scandal

The 'Something in the Orange' hitmaker has come under fire amid rumors of infidelity with ex-girlfriend Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia.

Alex Gonzalez

Zach Bryan performs at Ford Field in Detroit on his Quittin Time Tour on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Zach Bryan performs at Ford Field in Detroit on his Quittin Time Tour on Thursday, June 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Despite a controversial past week, country singer Zach Bryan appears to be in good spirits.

Zach Bryan performs at Ford Field in Detroit on his Quittin Time Tour on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Today, the “Something in the Orange” hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to show off some custom-made Philadelphia Eagles fan gear. One of the articles of clothing consists of an Eagles green letterman jacket containing Bryan’s first and last name, the team name, and a football logo indicating that the jacket is part of a limited collection. 

Zach Bryan shows off Eagles letterman jacket / Instagram / Zach Bryan

In the next photo, Bryan shares that he’s received a pair of green sweatpants, also containing his name and the Eagles team name, as well as a pressing of a football helmet, and an eagle carrying an acoustic guitar,

Zach Bryan shows off custom-made Eagles sweatpants / Instagram / Zach Bryan


The final piece of fan gear is a black cap with Bryan’s name, the team name, and the head of an eagle.

Zach Bryan shows off custom-made Eagles hat / Instagram / Zach Bryan

These gifts come a week after Bryan revealed he and his girlfriend, Barstool Sports personality Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia had broken up after a year of dating. Fans speculated that Bryan had cheated after LaPaglia wrote on her Instagram Story that she felt “blindsided.” Some fans noticed that Bryan was on popular dating app Raya just days before he had announced the breakup.

Though both parties have kept rather mum since announcing the breakup, Bryan has been sharing photos and videos on his story while he’s been back home in Oklahoma, featuring himself hanging out with friends and working on his truck.

It’s a good thing Bryan has some cozy clothing as he goes through this transformational phase.

Zach Bryan performs at Ford Field in Detroit on his Quittin Time Tour on Thursday, June 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

