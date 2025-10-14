Ex-Broncos QB Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette gets emotional with Denver WAG's big news
New York Jets bust Zach Wilson may no longer be playing for the Denver Broncos, but his wife Nicolette Wilson certainly seems to miss her time with his former team.
Mrs. Wilson is usually turning heads with her style and game-day fits, but in this case, the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback's partner got a little emotional when the Broncos' QB2 Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy announced the birth of their second daughter in an Instagram carousel post.
The Wilsons have remained tight with the entire Broncos WAGs clan, especially with Bo Nix and his wife Izzy Nix, vacationing together last offseason in the new hot spot for all professional athletes and their plus ones, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Mrs. Stidham wrote in the post's caption, "october 6, 2025- the day we became a family of five 🤍," welcoming their second daughter.
Mrs. Wilson, who got married to the former BYU Cougars superstar turned No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in New York City this summer of all places after flaming out as a disaster, replied, "Can’t wait to meet the perfect baby girl🥹."
And if you look at big life-moment posts for Nicolette, like when she showed off her majestic wedding dress, Kennedy and Izzy are usually right there in the replies.
"AN ACTUAL PRINCESS 😍," Mrs. Stidham wrote at the time, with Mrs. Nix adding, "Just beautiful 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹."
Mrs. Wilson also shows plenty of love to her current Dolphins WAGs, often posting each game-day with her continued custom fits alongside other Miami players' wives and girlfriends, crushing it as always.
But it seems like the bond between Wilson, Nix, and Stidham is on another level, because even a simple game-day Dolphins fit post got this reaction from her former Broncos WAGs.
"i miss u 🥲🫶🏼💕," wrote Mrs. Stidham, with Mrs. Nix adding more emotional emojis.
So whenever the NFL WAG trio finally reunites to meet Kennedy's new baby girl, expect lots of tears and hugs.
