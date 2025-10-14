The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-Broncos QB Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette gets emotional with Denver WAG's big news

Even though the New York Jets bust is now the Miami Dolphins backup QB, his wife Nicolette Wilson certainly misses the Broncos WAGs.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sept. 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Jets bust Zach Wilson may no longer be playing for the Denver Broncos, but his wife Nicolette Wilson certainly seems to miss her time with his former team.

Mrs. Wilson is usually turning heads with her style and game-day fits, but in this case, the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback's partner got a little emotional when the Broncos' QB2 Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy announced the birth of their second daughter in an Instagram carousel post.

RELATED: Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette turns heads in worst-timed post before Dolphins' loss

Nicolette Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

The Wilsons have remained tight with the entire Broncos WAGs clan, especially with Bo Nix and his wife Izzy Nix, vacationing together last offseason in the new hot spot for all professional athletes and their plus ones, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Mrs. Stidham wrote in the post's caption, "october 6, 2025- the day we became a family of five 🤍," welcoming their second daughter.

RELATED: Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette stands out in ab-revealing Dolphins fit

Mrs. Wilson, who got married to the former BYU Cougars superstar turned No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in New York City this summer of all places after flaming out as a disaster, replied, "Can’t wait to meet the perfect baby girl🥹🩷."

RELATED: Jets bust Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette crushes Dolphins fit vs. QB’s former team

Nicolette Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

And if you look at big life-moment posts for Nicolette, like when she showed off her majestic wedding dress, Kennedy and Izzy are usually right there in the replies.

"AN ACTUAL PRINCESS 😍," Mrs. Stidham wrote at the time, with Mrs. Nix adding, "Just beautiful 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹."

Mrs. Wilson also shows plenty of love to her current Dolphins WAGs, often posting each game-day with her continued custom fits alongside other Miami players' wives and girlfriends, crushing it as always.

But it seems like the bond between Wilson, Nix, and Stidham is on another level, because even a simple game-day Dolphins fit post got this reaction from her former Broncos WAGs.

"i miss u 🥲🫶🏼💕," wrote Mrs. Stidham, with Mrs. Nix adding more emotional emojis.

So whenever the NFL WAG trio finally reunites to meet Kennedy's new baby girl, expect lots of tears and hugs.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson / Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships