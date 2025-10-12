Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette turns heads in worst-timed post before Dolphins' loss
The Miami Dolphins lost in brutal fashion on Sunday at home to the Los Angeles Chargers. While backup quarterback didn’t see the field, his wife Nicolette posted a winning fit at the wrong time.
The Dolphins looked like they were going to pick up their second win on the season when they scored with less than a minute to play, but Justin Herbert led the team down the field quickly for a game-winning field goal.
It was yet another hard-to-watch moment for the team. What has been a bright spot all season is the former New York Jets bust Wilson’s wife. Nicolette has bared her abs in a head-turning fit, and a happy hug between the couple in team’s lone win.
RELATED: Jets bust Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette slays strapless gown after Dolphins’ disaster
On Sunday, Nicolette made a birthday post for a friend during in an outfit that was a touchdown.
RELATED: Jets bust Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette has pajama party with Tua Tagovailoa's wife
It certainly wasn’t a happy day for the Dolphins.
Zach and Nicolette met in New York in 2021 when he was with the Jets. They got married over the summer in an epic New York City wedding where she crushed her dress.
Nicolette was a hit last year when Zach was with the Denver Broncos, but now she’s taken her talents to Miami and while the team is losing, she’s having a winning season.
