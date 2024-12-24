The Athlete Lifestyle logo

George Kittle's wife Claire ready for the "Hot Miami sun" in dynamite red jumpsuit

The NFL WAG heats up the holiday season with a miraculous fit for a promotional ad.

Joseph Galizia

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Chase Center.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Chase Center. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Claire Kittle continues to prove why she's one of the most stylish NFL WAGs.

The 30-year-old model, who is married to San Francisco 49ers' superstar tight end George Kittle, released a new promotional advertisement for Zenni Optical on Instagram and looked like a million bucks doing it. In the post that was released on Monday, December 23 Claire rocked a fire-red jumpsuit and paired them with gold hoop earrings, a fly pair of Zenni sunglasses, and a gold chain that had her hubby's "85" jersey number on it.

"Ready for this hot Miami sun in my @zennioptical Kittle collection glasses," wrote Claire. 

Several of Claire's 374K followers flooded to the comments section to compliment her on her unique look.

One person gushed, "You are my FAVE!!!"

"I’m a Chiefs fan but you’re my favorite NFL fashion girlie!" admitted a second person.

"MY QUEEN," wrote Claire's good friend and fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk. 

RELATED: Claire Kittle pairs seductive bedazzled boots with 49ers jersey for a gameday look that will make you blush

Claire regularly rocks an incredible fit on NFL Gamedays, which included this past Sunday, where she wore knee-high gold boots along with her 49ers t-shirt. Her efforts did not help the team's efforts as they lost to the Miami Dolphins 29-17.

While Claire will continue to support George and the rest of the 49ers, the team has been officially eliminated for the 2024-2025 playoffs, a downgrade from last year, where they made it to the Super Bowl. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game

…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game

Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game

Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous

‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.