George Kittle's wife Claire ready for the "Hot Miami sun" in dynamite red jumpsuit
Claire Kittle continues to prove why she's one of the most stylish NFL WAGs.
The 30-year-old model, who is married to San Francisco 49ers' superstar tight end George Kittle, released a new promotional advertisement for Zenni Optical on Instagram and looked like a million bucks doing it. In the post that was released on Monday, December 23 Claire rocked a fire-red jumpsuit and paired them with gold hoop earrings, a fly pair of Zenni sunglasses, and a gold chain that had her hubby's "85" jersey number on it.
"Ready for this hot Miami sun in my @zennioptical Kittle collection glasses," wrote Claire.
Several of Claire's 374K followers flooded to the comments section to compliment her on her unique look.
One person gushed, "You are my FAVE!!!"
"I’m a Chiefs fan but you’re my favorite NFL fashion girlie!" admitted a second person.
"MY QUEEN," wrote Claire's good friend and fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk.
RELATED: Claire Kittle pairs seductive bedazzled boots with 49ers jersey for a gameday look that will make you blush
Claire regularly rocks an incredible fit on NFL Gamedays, which included this past Sunday, where she wore knee-high gold boots along with her 49ers t-shirt. Her efforts did not help the team's efforts as they lost to the Miami Dolphins 29-17.
While Claire will continue to support George and the rest of the 49ers, the team has been officially eliminated for the 2024-2025 playoffs, a downgrade from last year, where they made it to the Super Bowl.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game
…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game
Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute