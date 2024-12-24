Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's 24-year-old-gf, drops BTS photos from major event with 72-year-old coach
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson continue to move their relationship forward.
The legendary 72-year-old-football guru, who will be returning to the game he loves after getting hired as the head coach of the University of North Carolina's team, was out and about with Hudson on December 6 for a special museum gala event in New York. Hudson, 24, released photos of their time together on December 22 via Instagram.
Hudson wore a gorgeous black dress while Belichick got all dressed up in a black tuxedo. The photos show the two sitting together at a table, posing beside each other on the red carpet, and taking group shots with other guests. Hudson captioned the post by discussing how wonderful the experience was:
"The evening was saturated with all of my favourite things: friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological & oceanic exhibits. We created so many great memories together while supporting a great cause; my heart is filled to the brim!!!
I have to gush about@amnh: This organization is committed to preserving history, driving contemporary research, expanding the boundaries of human knowledge and providing accessible education to all ages. The wide-spread importance and applicability of natural history education is far more relevant than many people understand; it reinforces a sense of biocentrism, promotes better policy creation, preserves culture and heritage, and teaches us about the world we interact with on a daily basis.
Hudson's 32K Instagram followers took to the comments section to praise how good she and Belichick looked.
"Damn Bill looks fine AF," wrote one person.
"Gorgeous ladies. Merry Christmas to you and Coach, "wrote another.
A third person gushed, "You look gorgeous!"
Belichick and Hudson have been in the public's eye for the last several months. During Halloween, Hudson cosplayed as her man, dressing up in one of his iconic 1980s looks when he was still a member of the New York Giants.
That's not all. The former Bridgewater State University cheerleader, who first met Belichick by chance on an airplane in 2021, shared a message of support after it was announced that he was the Tar Heels' new head coach.
Love is in the air, and Hudson is clearly smitten with the multi-time Super Bowl winner.
