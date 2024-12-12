Girlfriend Jordon Hudson celebrates Bill Belichick’s UNC gig with sweet message
Bill Belichick, who's largely considered one of the best NFL coaches of all time after winning six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, is making a huge career move.
After spending the 2024 season as an NFL analyst, Belichick, 72, is heading to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to become the new head coach of the Tar Heels football team. While Belichick has never coached at the collegiate level, he's thrilled to get started.
"I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill," he said in statement. "I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."
RELATED: Bill Belichick poses for 24-year-old girlfriend's cheerleading team
Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, is also incredibly excited for his new gig. The former Bridgewater State University cheerleader, who first met Belichick by chance on an airplane in 2021, quiety started dating the "Inside the NFL" host in early 2023.
After Belichick reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with UNC, she reacted to the big news on Instagram.
"We are onto Chapell Hill!!!" she posted, which seems to confirm that she'll be relocating with Belichick from Massachusetts to North Carolina.
After news of Belichick's relationship with Hudson went public in June, the couple stopped being shy about their romance. Earlier this month, they made their red carpet debut together at a gala for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Hudson also regularly posts photos with Belichick on her Instagram page.
Most recently, the former pageant queen shared a snap of the couple getting into holiday spirit in Nantucket.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit