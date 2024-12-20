The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson makes lipstick mistake showing off secret skill

The 24-year-old Hudson shows off her humor and her talent after making a rookie mistake.

Matt Ryan

Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson certainly has a big sense of humor, and now we know another talent at the same time.

The 24-year-old Hudson clearly likes to have fun with the 72-year-old Belichick like their hilarious Halloween costumes, and their epic fall photos in a corn maze, as well as her playing around like she’s part of his new North Carolina Tar Heels staff.

She’s also getting into the holiday spirit with her “naughty” fit with the coach.

What we didn’t know about Hudson was she could play a musical instrument and does so for a band performing in a concert. She revealed that while also shaming herself for wearing lipstick while practicing.

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson
She at least did it with a smile.

Hudson went to cosmetology school and was a cheerleader in college, but unleashed this hidden talent to the world.

While Belichick is known for his serious nature on the football field, he’s also showing off his fun side with Hudson like posing with her cheerleading team she leads.

Belichick and Hudson first began dating back in 2021 when Hudson was still in college, and have been going strong ever since. It appears she will be with him while he’s at Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Like the coach, no doubt Hudson will learn from her mistake and make a better decision next time she plays in the band.

