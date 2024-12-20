Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson makes lipstick mistake showing off secret skill
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson certainly has a big sense of humor, and now we know another talent at the same time.
The 24-year-old Hudson clearly likes to have fun with the 72-year-old Belichick like their hilarious Halloween costumes, and their epic fall photos in a corn maze, as well as her playing around like she’s part of his new North Carolina Tar Heels staff.
She’s also getting into the holiday spirit with her “naughty” fit with the coach.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf, who is 48 years younger, heats up red carpet in stunning dress
What we didn’t know about Hudson was she could play a musical instrument and does so for a band performing in a concert. She revealed that while also shaming herself for wearing lipstick while practicing.
She at least did it with a smile.
Hudson went to cosmetology school and was a cheerleader in college, but unleashed this hidden talent to the world.
RELATED: Tim Tebow’s Miss Universe wife crushes fire-red fit for Heisman Trophy ceremony
While Belichick is known for his serious nature on the football field, he’s also showing off his fun side with Hudson like posing with her cheerleading team she leads.
Belichick and Hudson first began dating back in 2021 when Hudson was still in college, and have been going strong ever since. It appears she will be with him while he’s at Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Like the coach, no doubt Hudson will learn from her mistake and make a better decision next time she plays in the band.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos