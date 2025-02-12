Livvy Dunne makes history as first gymnast to hold Grand Marshal title at Mardi Gras
Livvy Dunne has been everywhere — from a special appearance at Super Bowl LIX with boyfriend Paul Skenes to a competition in Alabama alongside her fellow Lady Tigers gymnastics team. Now, the 22-year-old influencer is making history.
ABC affiliate WBRZ 2 in Louisiana has announced that Dunne will be the Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Endymion's parade at this year's Mardi Gras. This marks the first time that a gymnast has been given the Grand Marshal title.
"Her spirit and energy reflect that of Mardi Gras, and we can't wait to celebrate this special occasion with her leading the way," said Dan Kelly, the Captain of Krewe of Endymion.
Along with the announcement, WBRZ 2 touts Dunne's incredible accomplishments in the NCAA — including how she boasts over 5 million followers on Instagram and is the highest-paid athlete in the NCAA thanks to her NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals.
Dunne won't be the only celebrity on sight as famed pop singer Katy Perry will be performing immediately following the parade's end, known as the Endymion Extravaganza.
Aside from making history, Dunne recently melted the internet with a photo alongside viral ring girl Sydney Thomas while at a Super Bowl party on Saturday, February 8. She also posed with actress Emma Roberts.
