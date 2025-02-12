Paul Skenes has ultimate flex holding Livvy Dunne getting off private jet
Paul Skenes had quite the MLB offseason hanging out with girlfriend Livvy Dunne. Now that pitchers are due to report for spring training, Skenes won’t be seeing nearly as much off his viral LSU gymnast girlfriend. He reflected on his offseason on Wednesday through photos, but one really stood out.
The National League Rookie of the Year for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Dunne had some special times together like their New Orleans date night with an epic stare; to Skenes trying gymnastics and getting rated by Dunne for his every move; to his elite gift for her college graduation; to him recording her epic double backflip move at a Lady Tigers meet; to having her upstage his MLB banquet awards night in New York City in her low-cut blue dress; to finally towering over her while she was in Daisy Dukes over this past Super Bowl LIX weekend.
They also had some private jet moments like a Florida vacation where Dunne, 22, flaunted her bikini body.
Speaking of private jets, Skenes, 22, posted photos on Instagram that included this epic photo of him holding Livvy in his arms flexing the private plane in the background. Skenes wrote, “The past off-season was fun.”
Skenes is 6-foot-6 so the tiny 5-foot-6 Dunne looks so small in his arms.
Dunne, who has been with Skenes since 2023 while he was at LSU, was impressed by his photo dump and wrote, “Impressive dump babe” on his post.
Impressive dump. Impressive photo with her in his arms and a baller jet in the background. Impressive couple.
