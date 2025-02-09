Livvy Dunne slays Chiefs-red crop top at Super Bowl 2025 with Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne is at Super Bowl LIX and rocking a Kansas City Chiefs color for the big game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
The viral LSU gymnastics star and influencer just got back after a five-hour bus ride to Alabama with the Lady Tigers where she slayed some sweats and a crop top, and then her purple and black leotard.
Dunne returned to Louisiana for Super Bowl weekend where she sizzled in a Daisy Dukes fit while posing with her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and in selfies showing off the back with her black knee-high boots on as well.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit for Super Bowl 2025
For the big game in The Big Easy, Dunne arrived at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with Skenes in a red crop top, revealing her perfect abs and some jeans.
It wouldn’t be the first time Dunne has upstaged Skenes with her fit either, like her fire-red dress the night he won the National League Rookie of the Year, and her stunning low-cut blue dress for his MLB awards banquet in New York City.
RELATED: New mom Brittany Mahomes slays in slim fitting, all-white Super Bowl 2025 Chiefs fit
The 22-year-old Dunne is so popular right she melted the internet with a photo with viral ring girl Sydney Thomas while at a Super Bowl party Saturday night. She also posed with actress Emma Roberts.
There’s no indication Dunne is rooting for the Chiefs, but her fit certainly garnered attention on Sunday. Oh yea, there was still a game to be played at his time.
