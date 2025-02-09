The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne slays Chiefs-red crop top at Super Bowl 2025 with Paul Skenes

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer makes a statement at Super Bowl LIX with her boyfriend by her side.

Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne (right) after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne (right) after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is at Super Bowl LIX and rocking a Kansas City Chiefs color for the big game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

The viral LSU gymnastics star and influencer just got back after a five-hour bus ride to Alabama with the Lady Tigers where she slayed some sweats and a crop top, and then her purple and black leotard.

Livvy Dunne
Jan. 17, 2025: Livvy Dunne of the LSU Tigers competes against the Florida Gators. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dunne returned to Louisiana for Super Bowl weekend where she sizzled in a Daisy Dukes fit while posing with her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and in selfies showing off the back with her black knee-high boots on as well.

For the big game in The Big Easy, Dunne arrived at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with Skenes in a red crop top, revealing her perfect abs and some jeans.

It wouldn’t be the first time Dunne has upstaged Skenes with her fit either, like her fire-red dress the night he won the National League Rookie of the Year, and her stunning low-cut blue dress for his MLB awards banquet in New York City.

The 22-year-old Dunne is so popular right she melted the internet with a photo with viral ring girl Sydney Thomas while at a Super Bowl party Saturday night. She also posed with actress Emma Roberts.

Emma Roberts and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

There’s no indication Dunne is rooting for the Chiefs, but her fit certainly garnered attention on Sunday. Oh yea, there was still a game to be played at his time.

