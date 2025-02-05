Luka Doncic's fianceé lovingly reacts to his new Lakers jersey after historic trade
The NBA world is still in disbelief over the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers — including Doncic's fianceé, Anamaria Goltes.
The NBA WAG attended her future hubby's first press conference as a member of the Lakers on February 4, where the 25-year-old Slovenian superstar paid his warm respects to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.
After Doncic's presser, he received his official Lakers jersey, which included his new jersey number, 77. Goltes was ecstatic for the moment and shared the now iconic photo via her Instagram Story — adding a ton of heart emojis to express her love for the multi-time All-Star's happiness.
RELATED: Who is new Lakers star Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?
While Goltes is excited to see if Doncic can help LeBron James and company win another NBA finals, she did respectfully pay homage to the great fans of Dallas, where the superstar basketball player spent the first seven years of his career.
Doncic himself penned a thank you note to the Mavericks fans for supporting him at the start of his career — as well as making Texas feel like a second home for him.
Doncic has already joined the Lakers on the road but has yet to make his debut for the team since he's dealing with a minor injury. Whenever he does take the court he'll attempt to help the Lakers reach the postseason once again.
