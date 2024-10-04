Dwyane Wade goes into unc mode with year two advice for Angel Reese
Though Angel Reese’s WNBA rookie season was cut short due to a wrist injury, she’s already mentally preparing for her second season. And, she’s receiving some advice from some GOATs in the game — this time, from Dwyane Wade.
RELATED: Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union bring it on in new selfie
Wade, who made a guest appearance on Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, offered Reese some advice as she heads into year two. The retired NBA point guard — who enjoyed a 16-year NBA stint playing for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers, before retiring as a member of the Heat in 2019 — told the Chicago Sky forward that she has her game down to a T, but it’s mostly a matter of consistency.
“I saw moments where you did the next step, it’s just about doing it more,” Wade said. “You have it. Now it’s about working on it and being consistent with it. Don’t go in the gym and work on something, then don’t trust it. For you, it’s becoming more confident in your offensive bag — but you’ve shown flashes of it. When the game slows down for you, that’s when it gets scary.”
On last week’s “Unapologetically Angel,” WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes also offered Reese some advice, telling her “don’t believe” the haters and naysayers, who continue to spew vitriol even when Reese isn’t playing.
Reese simply replied “I don’t. I laugh at it.”
Reese’s rookie season was promising, as she averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. But with solid advice from two legends, Reese is bound to level up this time around for year two.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Birthday beauty: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Back at school: Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video
‘80s classic: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferrie Bueller’
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Small wonders: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength