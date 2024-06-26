Sparks Rookie Cameron Brink Posts Update After ACL Surgery
Los Angeles Sparks rookie phenom Cameron Brink has started her road to recovery.
Brink, who tore the ACL in her left knee during a game earlier this month, recently underwent surgery to repair the ligament. She posted an update to her Instagram account on Tuesday.
"So much change, yet so much joy," Brink wrote.
Brink suffered the season-ending injury during the Sparks' 79–70 loss to the Connecticut Sun on June 18. She went down during the first quarter while driving to the basket and had to be helped off the court.
"You never think it will happen to you," Brink wrote on social media after the team announced her season-ending injury. "And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life—I'm not defined by basketball, but it's something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it."
In 15 games this season, Brink averaged 7.5 points on 39.8% shooting from the field while grabbing 5.3 rebounds and blocking 2.3 shots per contest. She scored a career-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting during the Sparks' 84–83 loss to the Dallas Wings on May 26.
Brink was set to represent Team USA in the 3-on-3 competition at the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris before suffering the injury. Instead, Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby will fill her spot on the roster.
The Sparks (4–13) have lost both of their games without Brink on the floor and are currently on a six-game losing streak heading into their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.