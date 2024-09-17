David Beckham to Host Alternative Cast for 2024-25 Champions League Final
Fans will be able to watch the 2025 Champions League final along with David Beckham and featured guests.
Fresh off winning an Emmy for his Netflix documentary, Beckham, the former England captain joined Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards on the CBS Sports desk ahead of Tuesday's Champions League fixtures. Beckham talked about Jude Bellingham, his time at Manchester United and more before making an exciting announcement.
The 49-year-old revealed his new "watch-party show" called Beckham and Friends. Instead of tuning into the typical match broadcast, viewers will have the option of watching the games with Beckham's reactions and commentary.
The alternate cast will launch just in time for the second leg of the UCL semifinals and the final in May 2025.
"I love watching the game," he said. "I'm [going to be] sat there watching the game, commenting on the games with friends."
Beckham revealed the criteria for guests allowed on the show will be "high" and jokingly shot down the prospect of having former Manchester United teammate, Gary Neville as a guest. The host did not tease any athletes or celebrities he plans on inviting to the show, but knowing Beckham, the guestlist will be full of A-list stars.
Beckham's upcoming project follows the success of the ManningCast, featuring retired NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. The brothers welcome a variety of guests, from current players to Hollywood's biggest football fans, to watch Monday Night Football every week.
Beckham and Friends will be available to watch on Paramount Plus.