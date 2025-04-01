Kyle Shanahan Addresses Possibility of Brock Purdy Holdout in 49ers Contract Negotiations
Kyle Shanahan sounds eager to get a deal in place with Brock Purdy.
On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers head coach addressed his quarterback's contract status and when asked if Purdy would hold out said, "I hope not."
"I know Brock doesn't want to do that. We don't want to do that. I mean, no one wants to do that," Shanahan said at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach. "But these are negotiations that go on between agents and our organization, and it's over a lot of money and stuff.
"Those aren't just things that you just knock out right away. But I believe that we will. I hope that we do, and hopefully, it won't come in any football stuff."
The 49ers have consistently had key players hold out, with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams doing the honors during training camp last offseason.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to Pro Bowler and 49ers franchise quarterback. He was stellar in 2023, completing 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards, with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the NFL in passer rating (113.0) that year. He regressed a bit in 2024, completing 65.9% of his passes for 3,864 yards, with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, as the 49ers stumbled to a 6-11 record.
The 49ers are determined to keep the 25-year-old long-term. Purdy will make $5.37 million for the 2025 season, which is the final year of his rookie deal. He has made a combined $2.56 million during his first three seasons.
With the departure of players like Deebo Samuel, Aaron Banks, Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and others, there should be money to get a deal with Purdy done.
The sides have a few months to get things locked up before training camp.