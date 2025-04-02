Kyle Shanahan Explains Why 49ers Signed Demarcus Robinson
By far, the best free agent signing by the 49ers this offseason was former Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
The 49ers had some need at the position given Brandon Aiyuk's recovery from a torn ACL and MCL. Robinson's addition addresses that need and improves the offense overall.
He is a player that 49ers fans should be a little excited about. Kyle Shanahan certainly is. On Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings, Shanahan explained why the 49ers signed Robinson.
"Just playing against him. I have a lot of respect for him. I've always been a fan of him since he came out of college, but really playing with the Rams these last two years," said Shanahan. "The style he played with, how physical he played in the run game and the pass game. We always respected his game and we didn't want to have to go against him anymore."
Shanahan also acknowledged the possibility of Robinson missing some games at the start of the 2025 regular season due to a suspension. Robinson was arrested in Nov. for driving under the influence.
Around a three-game suspension is what he could be facing. Nevertheless, the 49ers signed Robinson to a two-year, $9 million deal. That's solid value for a guy who can improve the offense.
The 49ers didn't need a significant addition at wide receiver. Robinson is the perfect player given his value, especially because he's a versatile receiver. Shanahan can slot him in anywhere in the formation.
Whether Robinson plays Week 1 or Week 4, the 49ers will benefit from his addition immediately.