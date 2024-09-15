Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili’s over-the-top fits at UFC 306
UFC fighter Sean O’Malley is known for his flair in and out of the Octagon. On Saturday night, he certainly arrived in style, but so did his opponent, Merab Dvalishvili.
The scene at the Las Vegas Sphere for UFC 306 “Noche” was electric — thanks to Tom Brady for making it happen. With stunning visuals that looked so amazing on TV it’s hard to imagine how much better it looked in person. Just look at these images.
O’Malley arrived for his title fight against No. 1 ranked contender Dvalishvili as if he were Muhammad Ali chanting “The Champ is here!” just by his clothes. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili came in like he was straight out of the FX hit series “Shogun.” He looked ready for battle.
Flashy vs. warrior. Look at how fire that red getup is for O’Malley, but the uniqueness of Dvalishvili also was a don’t-miss look.
For O’Malley’s sake, it’s too bad the fit didn’t translate to how the fight would go. Dvalishvili dominated O’Malley with takedowns and ground-and-pound for five rounds to win a unanimous decision. Afterward, he heard Bruce Buffer announce his signature slogan, “And new” bantamweight champion.
It was also a night to remember for the ring girls’ outfits. Look at a few of these pictures:
While these outfits were incredible, O’Malley and Dvalishvili definitely won the night outside of the octagon.
