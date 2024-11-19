5-foot-9 Taylor Rooks looks tiny beside WNBA legend
Usually Taylor Rooks is being talked about for her Thursday Night Football interviews, or her amazing fits she wears on the sidelines for games. This time, it’s all about her height.
We’ve seen Rooks stunning all NFL season on Amazon Prime Video’s TNF like this all-black leather, low-cut top look, or her fancy business suit next to Charissa Thompson, or this stunning pink fit that outshined the teams playing.
Rooks’ latest post shows her with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie where the 52-year-old Hall of Famer towered over Rooks. Rooks is 5-foot-9 herself, but Leslie’s presence at 6-foot-5 shows just how imposing she looked on the court.
Leslie is just one inch shorter than the likes of Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant for reference.
Leslie played 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks and was a three-time WNBA MVP, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and led the Sparks to championships in 2001 and 2002. She also won four Olympic gold medals and was a three-time All-America in college for the USC Trojans.
Leslie is currently the coach of the Triplets in Ice Cube’s BIG3 3x3 professional league.
She still looks great, and quite tall compared to Rooks. That’s a Hall of Fame duo right there.
