Taylor Rooks rocks fire all-black leather fit with low-cut top for Texans-Jets

The Amazon Prime NFL reporter continued her fit hot streak for games with a dark look on Halloween.

Thursday Night Football reporter Taylor Rooks during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints.
Thursday Night Football reporter Taylor Rooks during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor Rooks had another amazing night on the sidelines of Thursday Night Football with a special look on Halloween.

Rooks, 32, continued her fit hot streak for the Houston Texans at the New York Jets. Earlier this season, Rooks stunned in a side-by-side glam photo with Charissa Thompson, and a green look that will have you weezy for another game.

On Halloween Thursday, Rooks went with the all-black leather look with the matching low-cut top.

Taylor Rooks
Taylor Rooks (middle)
Taylor Rooks
Taylor Rooks/Instagram

Rooks, was named a feature reporter for TNFL prior to the 2022 season. She conducts in-depth interviews with players, coaches, and other NFL figures.

For Thursday’s game, Rooks had a touching piece on Texas quarterback CJ Stroud and his up-and-down relationship with his father.

Next week Rooks will certainly bring the fire once again for the Cincinnati Bengals at the Baltimore Ravens.

