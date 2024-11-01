Taylor Rooks rocks fire all-black leather fit with low-cut top for Texans-Jets
Taylor Rooks had another amazing night on the sidelines of Thursday Night Football with a special look on Halloween.
Rooks, 32, continued her fit hot streak for the Houston Texans at the New York Jets. Earlier this season, Rooks stunned in a side-by-side glam photo with Charissa Thompson, and a green look that will have you weezy for another game.
On Halloween Thursday, Rooks went with the all-black leather look with the matching low-cut top.
Rooks, was named a feature reporter for TNFL prior to the 2022 season. She conducts in-depth interviews with players, coaches, and other NFL figures.
For Thursday’s game, Rooks had a touching piece on Texas quarterback CJ Stroud and his up-and-down relationship with his father.
Next week Rooks will certainly bring the fire once again for the Cincinnati Bengals at the Baltimore Ravens.
