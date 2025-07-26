6-foot-11 Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic with tiny horse makes for epic photo
Nikola Jokic is having quite the NBA offseason in Europe and Asia. Add a miniature horse into the mix and it’s even more so.
The Denver Nuggets superstar and three-time league MVP and Nuggets lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Big man Jokic returns to his home country Serbia in the offseason where he enjoys his beers.
At least he’s still training as he was also was seen in China racing a bullet train.
He’s also been at his stable in Serbia as he has a passion for horses, owning several in Serbia. The stable is called “Dream Catcher,” and he has horses that compete in harness racing. He even went crazy recently when his horse won.
Speaking of horses, while his giant, scary brother was going viral at a Nuggets Summer League game in Las Vegas, Jokic appeared with a miniature horse which looks extra hilarious when next to the 6-foot-11 center.
At least he’s walking it because there’s no way that horse could handle the big man on top of it.
It made for an epic photo, however, in an offseason of many moments for the Nuggets MVP.
