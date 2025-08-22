6-foot-2 Stephen Curry is 7-foot-6 Yao Ming’s Mini-Me hanging in China
Stephen Curry isn’t the tallest NBA player at 6-foot-2, but he always holds his own on the court. When next to China and former Houston Rockets star Yao Ming, however, he looks like a little kid.
The Golden State Warriors superstar was in China for his Curry camp where he was greeted to an insane welcome with a light show put on by drones that’s truly insane to see.
Curry would then hold camp and gave 400 campers an amazing gift, and after that would share a special moment on the court with UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd, who helped at the camp. Steph would also post this video of the trip thanking China.
Before he left, Curry supported Yao’s charity basketball game and you can see how small the 7-foot-6 giant makes Steph look.
Yao, now 44 years old, made most players look small back in the day, including Shaquille O’Neal.
Yao would play eight seasons in the NBA before his body couldn’t take his size anymore and he retired at the young age of 30.
Steph, meanwhile, is 37 and still going strong. It would’ve been fun if Yao played longer to see Curry try and get a shot off over Yao like he did vs. 7-foot-3 France and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama in the Olympics.
