Stephen Curry’s campers mess with son Canon on basketball court
While Canon Curry went viral at dad’s basketball camp with his stunningly quick moves, the older campers also messed with him good.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has continued his Curry Camp since 2014 and this year it has gone viral with many moments like Canon, and UConn Huskies superstar Azzi Fudd there where she had an epic pose with Steph. Fudd even posted she was on her way to China with the camp that is continuing internationally.
While Steph was doing his camp, wife Ayesha Curry posted the most adorable photo of their 1-year-old son Cai playing basketball, and now 13-year-old daughter Riley looking unrecognizable.
But back at camp, Canon, who has shown he’s ice-cold like dad with a trick shot, was getting a taste of his own medicine as one camper blocked his shot emphatically, while another crossed him up badly and pushed him over.
It’s good to toughen him up, though. Canon went viral during the first round of the NBA playoffs when he was seen crying in the stands when the Warriors lost Game 6 to the Houston Rockets and Steph had to comfort him.
One day, Canon will appreciate the humble pie. He’s only 8 — he’s got time and the DNA to develop his game like his little brother Cai.
