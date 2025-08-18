Stephen Curry gives 400 lucky campers unreal gift on China tour madness
The Stephen Curry World Tour hit China and it’s crazy to see the welcome the Golden State Warriors superstar got. He also had an amazing gesture for the campers.
The 37-year-old Curry has been enjoying the offseason with family including a shirtless flexing beach day with wife Ayesha Curry, and a selfie with daughter Riley, now 13, who is now unrecognizable — and another where she’s almost as tall now as her NBA dad. Also, he’s been spending time with baby boy Cai, 1, who looks so much like him.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shows baby Cai already following in Steph’s footsteps with basketball
Steph also ran the Curry Camp in the U.S. where son Canon, 7, tagged along and showed off his basketball skills while also getting punked on the court by campers. UConn star Azzi Fudd also joined the fun and traveled with Steph and his brother Seth Curry to China where she shared pictures.
They first hit Beijing and then Chongqing where they were welcomed by the most unreal light show.
RELATED: Stephen Curry caught dancing his heart out at Valkyries vs. Sparks game
Steph documented the journey and at the end of his video showed off signing 400 Curry brand shoes to give away at camp.
The Chinese fans love the NBA and Curry. Maybe not as much as Kobe Bryant went he went, but definitely close.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal