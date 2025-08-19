Azzi Fudd, Stephen Curry share special moment together on basketball court in China
The Curry camp went to the World Curry Tour in China and Golden State Warriors superstar brought along UConn Huskies Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd along for the fun.
Curry had a great time in the Bay Area where the camp opened in Menlo Park, California, and his 7-year-old son Canon even joined in on the fun showcasing some crazy handles — although he did get punked by a couple of older players. Fudd took an epic photo with NBA great as well.
Both Curry and Fudd had quite the offseason as Steph was all about family including flexing shirtless next to wife Ayesha Curry on the beach, and then having fun with baby boy Cai — who looks exactly like him — and their three other kids Riley, 13, Ryan, 9, and Canon. Fudd has been hanging with girlfriend and Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers in the offseason. The couple officially hard launched their relationship at the WNBA All-Star break.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shows baby Cai already following in Steph’s footsteps with basketball
Now, Fudd and Curry touched down in China where they had an insane welcome (for Curry) and Steph gave campers an amazing gift. Fudd then showed off another picture with Steph and his brother Seth Curry.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd reveals when she first started liking Paige Bueckers
From there, they both got after it on the basketball court — together — doing a dribbling drill with each other in an awesome moment.
Fudd recently revealed her favorite NBA player is Curry during a podcast with Bueckers, and now she gets to learn from the all-time three-point shooter and four-time champion.
It’s a moment Fudd will surely never forget.
