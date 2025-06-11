6-foot-4 Cameron Brink shows off height beside 5-foot-3 influencer Taylor Lautner
Cameron Brink is very tall.
That should not be surprising given the former Stanford Cardinal first-team All-American and Los Angeles Sparks No. 2 overall pick plays in the WNBA, but at 6-foot-4, it sometimes is amazing to see it in reality standing beside regular people.
So when social media influencer and mental health advocate Tay Lautner, yes hilariously married to the "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner, so Mrs. Taylor Lautner, was a guest on Brink's podcast, "Straight to Cam," with guest co-host Dearica Hamby, her 6-foot-3 Spark teammate, it was only natural to have a little fun with their 5-foot-3 guest.
"POV your friends are over 6 foot and you're 5'3"," Lautner captioned her Instagram Reels.
If you want to get the entire feel of how hilariously jarring it is, check out the full IG reel.
Brink continues to recover from an ACL injury, coming up on the year mark. It's great to see the part-time model, including now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and fashion influencer having some fun after sharing the emotional toll the recovery journey has taken on her after a mean fan called out the national champion and former McDonald's All-American.
"Usually I don't give energy to this type of stuff," Brink responded to an upset user. "But I have time today - I'm working INCREDIBLY hard every day. I would give everything to be out on the court right now. Basketball is my passion and everything to me... to say this you aren't a real fan. Thank you to those who understand ACLs can take a year & giving me grace. I cannot wait until I get to play again."
Whoever that troll was, chances are Brink is also way taller than that tiny individual.
