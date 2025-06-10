The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant digs Cameron Brink’s elegant fit amid WNBA injury return drama

The Los Angeles Sparks star flexed another amazing fit while clapping back at her timetable back to the court from her ACL injury.

Matthew Graham

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cameron Brink's off-the-court style game continues to shine.

As far as the former No. 2 overall pick's (in last year's WNBA draft behind Caitlin Clark) return to the hardwood, that's still a work in progress.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

There to support her style game was Vanessa Bryant, who took to Instagram to like the Los Angeles Sparks fashion influencer's latest fit, a stylish white coat accentuated by gold jewelry.

And for those that don't know, Kobe Bryant's widow doesn't often take the time to even "like" many things on IG other than ones posted by her oldest daughter Natalia.

RELATED: Cameron Brink stunningly ditches signature blonde hair for 'natural color'

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Unfortunately, many social media haters are giving Brink, 23, a former first-team All-American and national champion at Stanford, a hard time for not having a definitive timetable for joining the struggling Sparks, who last again last night to the expansion Golden State Valkyries, 89-81, to fall to 4-7. This coming off an abysmal season last year. Even new teammate Kelsey Plum has had enough, uncharacteristically ripping the officials.

Almost a year removed from injuring her knee, she gave an update recently on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" that it was worse than previously realized. "[I] tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well, but it's all surgically repaired now," Brink said. "So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

That's apparently not good enough for some, and the usually chill "Straight to Cam" podcast host unloaded on IG Stories.

"Usually I don't give energy to this type of stuff," Brink responded to an upset user. "But I have time today - I'm working INCREDIBLY hard every day. I would give everything to be out on the court right now. Basketball is my passion and everything to me... to say this you aren't a real fan. Thank you to those who understand ACLs can take a year & giving me grace. I cannot wait until I get to play again."

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

It's a rare perspective of true honesty from a professional athlete, and it's heartbreaking to see the emotional toll these kinds of injuries can have.

In the meantime, Brink's style game will have to do the talking... for now.

Cameron Brink
Chloe Brown/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion