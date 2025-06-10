Vanessa Bryant digs Cameron Brink’s elegant fit amid WNBA injury return drama
Cameron Brink's off-the-court style game continues to shine.
As far as the former No. 2 overall pick's (in last year's WNBA draft behind Caitlin Clark) return to the hardwood, that's still a work in progress.
There to support her style game was Vanessa Bryant, who took to Instagram to like the Los Angeles Sparks fashion influencer's latest fit, a stylish white coat accentuated by gold jewelry.
And for those that don't know, Kobe Bryant's widow doesn't often take the time to even "like" many things on IG other than ones posted by her oldest daughter Natalia.
Unfortunately, many social media haters are giving Brink, 23, a former first-team All-American and national champion at Stanford, a hard time for not having a definitive timetable for joining the struggling Sparks, who last again last night to the expansion Golden State Valkyries, 89-81, to fall to 4-7. This coming off an abysmal season last year. Even new teammate Kelsey Plum has had enough, uncharacteristically ripping the officials.
Almost a year removed from injuring her knee, she gave an update recently on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" that it was worse than previously realized. "[I] tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well, but it's all surgically repaired now," Brink said. "So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."
That's apparently not good enough for some, and the usually chill "Straight to Cam" podcast host unloaded on IG Stories.
"Usually I don't give energy to this type of stuff," Brink responded to an upset user. "But I have time today - I'm working INCREDIBLY hard every day. I would give everything to be out on the court right now. Basketball is my passion and everything to me... to say this you aren't a real fan. Thank you to those who understand ACLs can take a year & giving me grace. I cannot wait until I get to play again."
It's a rare perspective of true honesty from a professional athlete, and it's heartbreaking to see the emotional toll these kinds of injuries can have.
In the meantime, Brink's style game will have to do the talking... for now.
