Olympic champ Jordan Chiles dazzles in quilted minidress on ESPYs red carpet
Where hasn’t Jordan Chiles been lately? And where hasn’t see crushed her fit? The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast continued her sizzling-hot summer with another winning look while at the ESPYs in Los Angeles, California.
After a year hiatus from college to compete in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris she returned to the Bruins where she led the team to national runner-ups and captured a natty herself on the uneven bars.
4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles towered over by giant Chewbacca at Disneyland in crazy pic
Since then she’s been crushing her fit game like her next-level cowgirl look at a Beyoncé concert, some jean shorts while representing A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, a superhero red minidress for the Superman movie premiere flexing a new tattoo, a UCLA color gold minidress with a Bruins blue Louis Vuitton purse, and even some gold grillz going on in her mouth.
Oh, yea, she turned heads for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot as well.
Olympic champ Jordan Chiles rocks next-level custom Nike leather miniskirt fit
While Chiles isn’t nominated for an award on the night, she certainly should be nominated if they had a “Best Dressed” award with this minidress.
Chiles is a presenter and no doubt will be a big topic on social media with another winning look and poses from the gymnast.
