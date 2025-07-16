The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Jordan Chiles dazzles in quilted minidress on ESPYs red carpet

While the Olympic gold medalist and UCLA national champion gymnast isn’t up for an award on the night, she’s certainly presenting in style.

Arrivals Jordan Chiles wearing a Marine Serre dress arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Where hasn’t Jordan Chiles been lately? And where hasn’t see crushed her fit? The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast continued her sizzling-hot summer with another winning look while at the ESPYs in Los Angeles, California.

After a year hiatus from college to compete in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris she returned to the Bruins where she led the team to national runner-ups and captured a natty herself on the uneven bars.

Chiles was amazing this past season for the Bruins. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Since then she’s been crushing her fit game like her next-level cowgirl look at a Beyoncé concert, some jean shorts while representing A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, a superhero red minidress for the Superman movie premiere flexing a new tattoo, a UCLA color gold minidress with a Bruins blue Louis Vuitton purse, and even some gold grillz going on in her mouth.

Oh, yea, she turned heads for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot as well.

Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

While Chiles isn’t nominated for an award on the night, she certainly should be nominated if they had a “Best Dressed” award with this minidress.

Chiles is a presenter and no doubt will be a big topic on social media with another winning look and poses from the gymnast.

Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

