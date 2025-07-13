Caitlin Clark debuts Nike 'cookie monster' sneakers for Paige Bueckers showdown
The Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings for the second time this season on Sunday, July 13. However, it marks the first time the WNBA's 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark will face off against Paige Bueckers, the 2025 No. 1 pick.
During a press conference before the game started at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark spoke highly of the rookie All-Star. "She takes what the game gives her, her middie has always as nice as it has been this year. She just plays way older than she is," Clark said.
"She's confident, she's smooth, she just does everything at a high level."
RELATED: Caitlin Clark goes 1970s disco white suit vs. Paige Bueckers in Fever-Wings game
While Clark and Bueckers played against each other in college, they were also teammates on the USA Junior National Team.
"I feel like she has played in the same manner that she has since when we were on the [Team USA] u-16 team together, u-19 team together. Whether it's me watching her in AAU, she has always just been smooth," Clark added
RELATED: Kyrie Irving's daughter looks all grown-up in Paige Bueckers' jersey at Wings game
Bueckers scored scored a team-high 27 points with 6.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals, during the Wings' 94-86 loss to the Fever last month.
While Clark missed playing against Bueckers and the Wings due to a groin injury, she's back in action on Sunday, and debuted a new pair Nike "Cookie Monster" PEs for the highly-anticipated showdown.
Fans absolutely loved the new kicks. One woman commented on Instagram, "OMG🔥🔥🔥🔥." Another person wrote, "Big fan of these, real big fan."
Clark went off with 32 points the last time she debuted a sneaker -- her custom Nike Kobe 6 Protro PEs “The Bellas” to honor her golden retriever.
