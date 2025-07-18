Wild Paige Bueckers look turns heads on WNBA All-Star orange carpet
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers made quite an entrance ahead of her 2025 WNBA All-Star game debut in Indianapolis this weekend.
Bueckers missed out on attending the 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles with her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, the night before. The UConn Huskies were nominated for Best Team Win, but the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately walked away with the award on Wednesday night.
Instead of walking the red carpet with Fudd, who looked gorgeous in a lavender cut out dress, Bueckers was playing against the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center.
While the Wings erased a 22-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, Dallas ultimately lost 90-86. Bueckers recorded 20 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals against the Aces.
The 23-year-old enters All-Star weekend averaging 18.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, and leading every poll to win this year's Rookie of the Year award.
Bueckers walked the Orange Carpet with confidence on Thursday night, rocking a red and orange Marni sweater vest and matching pants with Prada shoes. She gave credit to her stylist, Brittany Hampton for putting together the head-turning look.
While some fans loved Bueckers' fit, others weren't so sure about the stylistic choice. Regardless of what viewers thought, the Wings rookie felt confident in her look.
She told the WNBA while walking the Orange Carpet, "I'm feeling very blessed and very thankful to be here. It's a crazy experience living out my childhood. " When asked if Fudd helped pick out her shoes, "Not this time," she said.
"I usually let her stick to the basketball hooping shoes," Bueckers concluded.
