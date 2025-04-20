Tom Thibodeau Had a Perfect Line About Jalen Brunson's Trip to the Locker Room
The New York Knicks boatraced the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter of their Game 1 matchup, putting together a 21-0 run to overcome an eight-point deficit and maintain control of the series. Cam Payne sparked the rally but it was, once again, Jalen Brunson who had the biggest impact. Despite a slow shooting start, the lefty finished with 34 points and added another playoff moment to what's becoming an impressive collection of them in the Big Apple.
Brunson was in the locker room at the onset of the decisive fourth quarter having taken a bump on an already questionable ankle. He was able to return to the court a few minutes in as the Knicks made their mammoth run.
After the game New York head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about the quick trip away from the floor and had a perfect answer.
"I think he grabbed his cape," he joked.
It did not look like Thibodeau would be in a jocular mood for most of the night but the late heroics from the home team allowed him to do a little comedy for reporters, which is really what it's all about.
Brunson, who is not allowed to wear an actual cape on the court, will be back out there for Game 2 as New York looks to once again defend its home floor on Monday night.