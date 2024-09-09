Fans divided on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce impromptu dance routines (VIDEOS)
When Taylor Swift is in the building, even WAG Morgan Riddle takes a back seat and pays homage to "mother."
The US Open men’s final was a star-studded affair, but none bigger than the global pop star with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.
RELATED: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night
Swift and Kelce were seen together for the Taylor Fritz-Jannik Sinner match with fellow Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. Taylor and Brittany squashed any alleged beef with a warm hug for all to see. Then the singer and icon let loose with Kelce with some epic dancing and sing-along moments.
First, Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó":
Then, the classic groove song “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by The Darkness.
RELATED: Why Travis Kelce needs Taylor Swift fashion intervention for one thing (PHOTOS)
It looked like the couple was having a great time out there, but fans had mixed reactions (as they always do).
After the US Open, Swift and Kelce had a night out in New York City with cameras following them around as usual. This felt like a genuine moment, and with the world's eyes always on the world's most watched couple, it's refreshing to see them be a normal couple.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Taylor Swift diss?: Brittany Mahomes location during Chiefs game finally revealed
Speaking of: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night
BF recovers: Travis Kelce’s stud redemption as Taylor’s midriff dress dazzles (PHOTOS)
Red-alert: Olympic star Rebeca Andrade’s oversized tassel coat goes viral at NFL game
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)