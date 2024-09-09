The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fans divided on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce impromptu dance routines (VIDEOS)

The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro let loose to the classic groove song "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" and Bad Bunny to some mixed reviews.

Matt Ryan

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talk during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament.
When Taylor Swift is in the building, even WAG Morgan Riddle takes a back seat and pays homage to "mother."

The US Open men’s final was a star-studded affair, but none bigger than the global pop star with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. 

Swift and Kelce were seen together for the Taylor Fritz-Jannik Sinner match with fellow Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. Taylor and Brittany squashed any alleged beef with a warm hug for all to see. Then the singer and icon let loose with Kelce with some epic dancing and sing-along moments.

First, Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó":

Then, the classic groove song “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by The Darkness.

It looked like the couple was having a great time out there, but fans had mixed reactions (as they always do).

After the US Open, Swift and Kelce had a night out in New York City with cameras following them around as usual. This felt like a genuine moment, and with the world's eyes always on the world's most watched couple, it's refreshing to see them be a normal couple.

