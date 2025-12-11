Aaron Rodgers has subtle dig at Philip Rivers for un-retiring to join Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no longer the oldest player in the NFL at 42. That honor now belongs to 44-year-old QB Phillip Rivers who came out of a four-year retirement to return to the Indianapolis Colts after not playing a game since January of 2021. On Thursday, Rodgers dished on what he thought about that.

Rodgers is still playing in his 21st year in the NFL and has the Steelers atop the AFC North standings at 7-6. He’s a sure-fire Hall of Famer — something Rivers was going to be eligible for in 2026 until he came back — and has thrown for over 60,000 career yards as has Rivers. Rodgers currently is at 65,322 yards and 523 touchdowns, while Rivers is at 63,440 and 421 TDs in 17 seasons.

RELATED: Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon turns heads with fit watching Philip Rivers practice

Rivers is a Chargers legend, playing when the team was in San Diego. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While Rodgers is worried about the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, he answered his thoughts on Rivers returning and had a hilarious response: “I’m not the oldest guy in the league. Love that.” He also said he’s amazed how Rivers is able to do it, calling it “pretty incredible.” It was his subtle dig however that stood out when he revealed that he thinks Rivers is “not the most gifted player” but loves how he competes. Below is Rodgers’ full comments.

RELATED: Philip Rivers goes nuts for 4-star QB son Gunner's monster game eerily like dad

HILARIOUS: AARON RODGERS IS EXCITED TO HAVE PHILLIP RIVERS BACK IN THE LEAGUE.



“I’M NOT THE OLDEST GUY IN THE LEAGUE. LOVE THAT.”



💀💀💀



(Video via: @bybrendanhowe)

pic.twitter.com/jhrna2mBqA — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 11, 2025

Rivers, now a grandpa by the way, is a legendary trash-talker as Rodgers said, and it will be interesting what Rivers responds to Rodgers’ comments.

Rivers was signed to the practice squad and is being evaluated. There’s a chance he ends up starting this Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks. He just revealed his thoughts on coming back and the Hall of fame waiting.

NEWS: #Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers prefers to win a Super Bowl over going into the Hall of Fame immediately.



“With all respect to the Hall—and if one day I can be a part of that group, it would be special. No question about it”



Extremely respectable.pic.twitter.com/4Lad4FHfsb — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 11, 2025

He certainly looked good in practice, too.

#Colts QB Philip Rivers with a longer throw. pic.twitter.com/b6V1lZEO8C — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 11, 2025

Rivers was picked in the first round by the then San Diego Chargers in 2004 — the year before Rodgers went to the Green Bay Packers.

Now, they both could be starting in Week15 of the 2025 NFL season. Simply amazing.

Rivers back on the Colts in 2020. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring