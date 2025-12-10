Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon turns heads with fit watching Philip Rivers practice

The Indianapolis Colts were the feel-good story of the NFL, but after three consecutive defeats and the loss of quarterback Daniel Jones for the year, the 8-5 team is taking drastic measures bringing in 44-year-old Phillip Rivers. The woman behind the madness in owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon was at practice rocking an all-black fit while watching Rivers.

Rivers last played a game on January 9, 2021, for the Colts in a Wild Card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rivers has since retired to help his wife and their 10 kids and coaches high school football in Alabama.

Rivers back with the Colts in 2020. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The team is desperate as the two backups Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson are also dealing with injuries and since Rivers is familiar with coach Shane Steichen and team’s system, he was just a phone call away and signed to the practice squad where he’s been evaluated.

The QB made a hilarious entrance, too.

Then it was off to practice where he showed off that his arm that has thrown for over 60,000 yards and over 400 touchdowns in the NFL still has it.

While at practice, the woman behind the team’s decision was watching Rivers practice while rocking black with some commando-style boots looking like she was dressed for a black ops mission to scout the QB.

Irsay-Gordon is known to turn heads with her fits at games, too.

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

No matter what she wears, if Rivers is in the game Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks he’ll be the one turning all those heads.

Irsay-Gordon is the 45-year-old daughter of the late owner Jim Irsay. She’s very hands on with the team — she even had a scary micromanaging quote — and listens into play calls to better understand what’s going on and to see where improvements can be made.

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

