Aaron Rodgers looks great in Steelers uniform except for one issue
There’s big buzz in “The Steel City” going on as Aaron Rodgers practiced for the first time in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform and it’s a bit surreal to see him donning the team colors. He’s still rocking the same number he had last season, though.
The 41-year-old quarterback is now on his third NFL team after spending 18 season wearing a Green Bay Packers uniform, and the last two in a New York Jets one. Among those years with the Packers, Rodgers won his only Super Bowl in a 31-25 win over his the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.
Since his arrival, Rodgers hadn’t even set foot on the field yet in Pittsburgh but made headlines for his new baller home purchase and his now confirmed wedding ring while signing his 1-year, $13.65 million deal.
Now, we get to see this first look at the Hall of Hame lock in the yellow, black, and white uniforms wearing the No. 8 jersey he had in New York because No. 12 is also retired in Pittsburgh with the name Terry Bradshaw attached to it.
We also got to see him throwing to new Steelers target DK Metcalf:
And getting some footwork in:
Is it a bad omen, though? No. 8 wasn’t lucky in New York as Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear in the first series of his first game with the team, and then struggled last season. He did, however, wear it in college at Cal and played well, so there’s hope.
No matter what happens in Pittsburgh, his No. 12 will be retired in Canton, Ohio, with the Packers one day. He’s thrown for 62,952 yards, 503 touchdowns and just 112 interceptions. He’s also a four-time MVP.
This could be the last uniform he ever wears in the NFL. Let the Aaron Rodgers Steelers era begin.
