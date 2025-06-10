Aaron Rodgers reveals how long he’s been married to secret wife Brittani
Aaron Rodgers addressed reporters for the first time as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 10.
While Rodgers is pumped to play for another "iconic franchise" after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, his comment about his personal life immediately turned heads on Tuesday afternoon.
After proudly flashing a wedding band while signing his new one-year, $13.65 million contract that can be worth up to $19.5 million with incentives, the 41-year-old veteran confirmed that he is officially a married man.
The four-time league MVP first confirmed he was in a "serious" relationship with a woman named Brittani in December.
RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities
Rodgers showed up to the Kentucky Derby with the same band on his ring finger last month. However, Rodgers revealed he tied the knot long before heading to Churchill Downs.
While rumors swirled that he was simply wearing an aura ring, "Yeah, it's a wedding ring," Rodgers admitted to reporters on Tuesday.
The new Steelers star told reporters during veterans mandatory minicamp that he's been married for "a couple of months." While he didn't specifically mention Brittani's name, that's who he gushed over while speaking to ESPN's Pat McAfee in December.
Rodgers said he was "in love" with Brittani. "It's a good feeling boys. It is."
Rodgers was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, but they broke up before tying the knot. While he was also in high profile relationships with Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn, he's not saying much about his new secret wife.
Now, that they're officially husband and wife, maybe fans will catch Brittani cheering for the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium during the 2025 NFL season.
