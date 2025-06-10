The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Aaron Rodgers reveals how long he’s been married to secret wife Brittani

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirms he tied the knot with Brittani during his first press conference in Pittsburgh.

Emily Bicks

Jun 10, 2025: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during minicamp.
Jun 10, 2025: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during minicamp. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers addressed reporters for the first time as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 10.

While Rodgers is pumped to play for another "iconic franchise" after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, his comment about his personal life immediately turned heads on Tuesday afternoon.

After proudly flashing a wedding band while signing his new one-year, $13.65 million contract that can be worth up to $19.5 million with incentives, the 41-year-old veteran confirmed that he is officially a married man.

The four-time league MVP first confirmed he was in a "serious" relationship with a woman named Brittani in December.

Aaron Rodgers
Jun 10, 2025: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during minicamp. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Rodgers showed up to the Kentucky Derby with the same band on his ring finger last month. However, Rodgers revealed he tied the knot long before heading to Churchill Downs.

While rumors swirled that he was simply wearing an aura ring, "Yeah, it's a wedding ring," Rodgers admitted to reporters on Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers
June 11, 2023: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the 76th annual Tony Awards. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

The new Steelers star told reporters during veterans mandatory minicamp that he's been married for "a couple of months." While he didn't specifically mention Brittani's name, that's who he gushed over while speaking to ESPN's Pat McAfee in December.

Rodgers said he was "in love" with Brittani. "It's a good feeling boys. It is."

Rodgers was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, but they broke up before tying the knot. While he was also in high profile relationships with Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn, he's not saying much about his new secret wife.

Now, that they're officially husband and wife, maybe fans will catch Brittani cheering for the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium during the 2025 NFL season.

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

